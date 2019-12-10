|
|
Brian Scott LeBlanc
Martinez, Georgia—
Brian Scott LeBlanc, 47, entered into rest Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Augusta, Georgia on April 13, 1972, he attended Evans High School, and was self-employed. Brian loved hunting and fishing. His quick wit and big heart and thoughtful ways were cherished by his many friends.
He was the son of Edward Lee "Eddie" LeBlanc, Sr. (Maureen); and Patricia J. LeBlanc; son, Collin Powell LeBlanc (Maggie); brother, Edward Lee LeBlanc, Jr.; step sister, Kelley Wynn Krystalovich (Chris); paternal grandmother, Marion LeBlanc; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Ryder LeBlanc; niece, Nicole LeBlanc.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christway Christian Church 4004 Prescott Drive Martinez, Georgia 30907 with Reverend Bill Hilley and Pastor Russell Haig officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019