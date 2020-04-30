|
|
Brittany Nicole Baker
Dearing, Georgia—Brittany and Brent left us much too soon on April 25, 2020.
Brittany loved her family and friends with a never ending love. She had a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Brittany was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Emmett T. Baker; her maternal grandparents, Charles and Grace Wilkerson, and her Uncle Ed McGee "Papa". She is survived by her mother, Kathy Baker, Thomson; her father, Tommy Baker, Augusta; sister, Makaela Baker, Denver, Co; paternal grandmother, Luna Baker, Augusta; Aunt Sarah McGee "MeMa"; Aunt Judy Bush and Uncle Bubba; and several close and loving cousins.
Due to the Covid-19, Pandemic, private graveside services will be held with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Friends may sign a guestbook at the Curtis Funeral Home, or online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/01/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020