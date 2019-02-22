|
Broadus "Ronnie" Hawkins, 87, resident of North Augusta, SC, husband of Joan Pitts Hawkins, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at University Hospital.
Born on July 23, 1931 in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Broadus Franklin and Sarah Rush Hawkins. He was a graduate from Greenwood High School and was a member of the US National Guard for 15 years. He became employed with DuPont at the start up of the Savannah River Plant and retired after the change to Westinghouse.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home is a daughter, Michelle and husband Bobby Dickey Jr., of Pooler, GA, and his five grandchildren, Alicia (Scott) Lee, Hayden Dickey, Christa (Luke) Zeigler, Hannah (James) Conner and Blakely (Ryan) Dickey. He was also survived by nine great grandchildren, two nieces, two grand nephews and one great grand nephew.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel and will receive friends from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harris Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019