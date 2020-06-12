Bruce J. Gregory
Augusta, GA—Mr. Bruce J. Gregory entered into rest on June 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Survivors are his sisters, Joyce Gregory and Carolyn Perrin; aunt, Pearl White; nieces, Aneica Gregory, Shae Wallace; nephews, Carlton Gregory Sr., Antonio "Tony" Gregory, Carlton Gregory Jr., Nicholas Reed; and a host of cousins and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
