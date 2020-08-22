1/1
Bruce Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Martin
Grovetown, GA— Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Mr. Bruce L. Martin, 65, loving husband of 43 years to Mrs. Miriam Hartley Martin.
Family members in addition to his wife, include daughters: Cynthia Prickett (Chris), Christina Leonard (Brian); son: Gregory Martin (Milinda); grandchildren: Camron Frank, Richard Harmon, Hailyn Prickett, Payton Prickett, Evan Leonard, Ember Leonard; sister: Joyce Lawrence and many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents: Roland and Pearl Martin; sister: Lynn Martin.
The memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Micheal Roverse and Fr. Theodore Terdue Agba celebrants. Inurnment to follow at St. Teresa of Avila Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to keep his memory alive by contributing to the Grounds Maintenance at St. Teresa, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813. Bruce took much pride working the lawn of our parish.
A Rosary service will be on Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved