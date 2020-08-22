Bruce Martin
Grovetown, GA— Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Mr. Bruce L. Martin, 65, loving husband of 43 years to Mrs. Miriam Hartley Martin.
Family members in addition to his wife, include daughters: Cynthia Prickett (Chris), Christina Leonard (Brian); son: Gregory Martin (Milinda); grandchildren: Camron Frank, Richard Harmon, Hailyn Prickett, Payton Prickett, Evan Leonard, Ember Leonard; sister: Joyce Lawrence and many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents: Roland and Pearl Martin; sister: Lynn Martin.
The memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Micheal Roverse and Fr. Theodore Terdue Agba celebrants. Inurnment to follow at St. Teresa of Avila Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to keep his memory alive by contributing to the Grounds Maintenance at St. Teresa, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813. Bruce took much pride working the lawn of our parish.
A Rosary service will be on Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
