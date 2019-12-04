|
Bruce Olyowski
Augusta , GA—Mr. Bruce Olyowski, of Augusta, Gerogia, entered into rest on November 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Olyowski. A memorial service will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Mike Tolle and Pastor Kenny Walker officiating. Mr. Olyowski was retired with 38 years of service from the CSP Department of University Hospital in Augusta.
Survivors include his two sons- Jonathon and Matthew Olyowski, one sister Susan Petrea, and three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 www.kingfh.com 706-863-6747
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/05/2019
