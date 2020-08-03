Bruce Wayne Finuf
Thomson, GA—Mr. Bruce Wayne Finuf, 62, entered into rest August 1, 2020.
Mr. Finuf was born in Emporia, KS and graduated from Emporia High School. In 1982, he married Barbara Ann Helberg and worked for Mobile phone in Emporia. In 1983, they moved to Augusta, GA to join his family and work in the family business, Finuf Sign Co. Inc. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence W. Finuf; uncles, Dr. Lester A. Finuf, Orville D. Mercer, Donald L. Mercer, Tom Wilson; and nephew, Jack Alexander Reed.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Finuf; daughter, Sharon Finuf; mother, Barbara Jane Mercer Finuf; brother, Mark Alan Finuf; sister, Anita "Chris" Finuf-Reed; nieces, Lauren Finuf Beasley (children, Lawson & Walker); Lindsey Finuf; Marina Reed; nephews, Christian Morris (Nicole) and daughter Serafina; and Ben Reed (Lanie); and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Due to the current national health concern, facial coverings and social distancing are requested. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or via www.kidneyfund.org
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bruce Wayne Finuf.
