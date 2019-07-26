|
Bruce Weeks
Wadley, GA—Mr. Tommie Bruce Weeks, age 70, of Cooper Road Wadley, died Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 29, 2019 in the Bartow Baptist Church, with Rev. Paul Harris & Gary Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow in the Wadley City Cemetery, with Rev. David Boggs officiating. Pallbearers will be Gary Hutchins, Harry Moore, Chuck McMillan, Chuck Burke, Chip Evans, Bobby Weeks, David Gunn & Scotty Nasworthy. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Gideons International, The Tuesday Morning Prayer Group & Albert Duncan.
Bruce was a lifelong resident of Wadley, the son of the late William Bruce Weeks & Eylau Lorena Weeks, he was a 1967 graduate of Wadley High School, Middle Georgia College and the University of Georgia, with a master's degree. He was the founder of Return to Work Rehabilitated Services. Bruce was a long-time member of the Wadley Baptist Church & Gideons International. He was a passionate fan of UGA.
Mr. Weeks was preceded in death by his father, and is survived by his mother, Eylau Lorena Weeks of Alma, sisters, Iris & Terry Cowart, of Alma, Jenny & Lyman Gordy of Wadley, nieces Terrie & Matt Evans, Kelly & Jordie Williamson, Amy & Chuck Woodall, Sharon & Wes Goodwin, nephew Jeff & Kathy Gordy, great nieces, Jenny, Suzanna, Janibeth, Victoria &Ashley great nephews, William, Brinson, Hampton, Jordan, Samuel, Ron, David, Taylor, J.W. & Tucker and his caregiver, Anna Calhoun.
The Weeks family will gather at the home of Mr. Weeks 2210 Cooper Road in Wadley.
Those desiring, in lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the local chapter of Gideons International P.O. Box 552 Wadley, GA 30477.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon 1:30 to 3:00 PM prior to the services at Bartow Baptist Church.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 27, 2019