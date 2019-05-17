|
|
Brue Wood Grant, Jr, age 90 entered into rest on Sunday April 21, 2019 at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center.
Brue was a veteran of the Vietnam war where he earned several metals including two Bronze Star Metals and one Army Commendation Metal. After proudly serving his country for twenty-one years, he retired.
He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted Niece, Jacquelyn ( Min Michael) Best; two nephews, Milton Grant and Joseph Moment; Great Niece, Diricka Moment; Great-Great Niece and Nephews, Madricka Leverett, Demory Hill and Mack Leverett; Grandchildren, Keia Grant, Joanne Straniero, James Straniero, Antonio Grant and Jaron Bradley; Grandson, Tyron Grant who preceded him in death; Great Grandchildren, Anya, Denim, Zamya, Nasir ad Kyle.
Services will be held this Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Beulah Grove Baptist Church Memorial Chapel, 1434 Poplar Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2019