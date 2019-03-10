|
Mr. Bryan Gorman, 70, entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial and Prayer Vigil will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 in St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church with Father Cherian Thalakulam, celebrant. Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his son, Jimmy Gorman (Leslie), his brother, Tommy Gorman, his sister, Mary Catherine Sherlock, his granddaughter Teressa McNally (Neumann) and his great grandson, Xander McNally.
The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019