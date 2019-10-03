|
Bryson Dinger
Thomson, GA—Bryson Isaiah Dinger, 16, entered into rest September 27, 2019.
Bryson was born in Waco, Texas but lived in Thomson, GA most of his life where he was a 10th grade student at Thomson High School. He loved spending time with his family outdoors hiking, swimming and horseback riding. Bryson enjoyed playing basketball, soccer, Fort Nite and learning about carpentry in the construction class he attended. He was an excellent student and a faithful and devoted member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Tasha Daniel (Justin); father, Danny Lee Dinger; brother, Brayden Lee Dinger all of Thomson; maternal grandmother, Glenda Lee Smith; paternal grandfather, Danny L. Dinger, Sr., paternal grandmother, Sheila K. Bailey; maternal great grandmothers, Joan Smith and Margaret Denker; step grandparents, Jeff and Regina Daniel; uncles, Trent Smith, Terrance Smith, Braxton Ferguson, Chad Aycock, Chris Daniel and Jeff Daniel, Jr.; aunt, Lauri Aycock; great uncle, Ricky Smith and family; and great aunt, Sonia Koch. Bryson was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ronny "Perch" Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Thomson Middle School Gymnasium with Rev. Allen Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Bryson Isaiah Dinger.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019
