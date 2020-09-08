Buck Parris
Thomson, Georgia—Marvin William "Buck" Parris, Jr., 77 of VFW Road, Thomson, entered into rest September 5, 2020 at Augusta University. He was the beloved husband of Shari Hobbs Parris.
Buck grew up in Thomson and was the son of the late Marvin W. Parris and the late Hazel Godowns Parris. Following graduation from Thomson High School, he graduated from Augusta Technical College with a degree in Electronics and attended Florida State University. While in Florida, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served as Sargent in Vietnam. In 1970, Buck joined Pollock Office Machine Company and retired as Senior Technician with 34 years of service. Buck and his family lived in Grovetown most of his life and were faithful members of Evans Church of Christ. After moving to Thomson four years ago, he joined Thomson Church of Christ. Buck enjoyed fishing, drawing, painting, tinkering with old cars and riding his motorcycle. He loved photography, trains and especially spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Buck was predeceased by his grandson, Erik Richards.
Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Shari H. Parris; son, Shane Parris of Savannah, Ga; daughter, Amber P. Richards and husband, Adam; brother, Kenneth H. Parris and wife, Pat; sister, JoAnne P. Hanson, all of Thomson; grandchildren, Brent Beasley, Brighid Parris, Finnegan Parris, Colton Richards; great-grandson, Greyson Beasley; numerous nieces, nephews, the Girls of Eisenview Drive, and Ashley Ricks and Quinton Johnson whom he cherished.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 o'clock, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Parris' residence. Ministers Matt Shelton and Jimmy Aaron will be officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Brent Beasley, Adam Richards, Quinton Johnson, Michael Parris, Andrew Parker, Rodney Price, Gene Morris and Chase Beggs.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Buck Parris.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/09/2020