Mrs. Burdelle Harrison Mobley, who passed away Saturday, May 11th, 2019, was born on August 28th, 1920, in rural Screven County, Ga., as the middle child of Philip and Valrie Harrison. Her older sister, Thelma, and younger brother Bill, both preceded her in death. As a young girl, Burdelle attended Georgia Teacher's College, now Georgia Southern in Statesboro. Afterwards, she taught primarily third grade in Millen and Wadley, Ga, before moving to Waynesboro, where she met Herbert Mobley, whom she married in 1948. After 57 years of marriage, he passed away in 2005. For a number of years after marriage, she continued to teach, but decided to be a farmer's wife and homemaker, taking pride in her gardens and the other work involved in farm life. She was well-known for making jellies and preserves the "old fashioned" way. And she was quite happy to disappear for an afternoon at her fish pond. Many a neighbor and family member enjoyed fresh fried fish and, after a shoot, fresh dove or quail. For years, she enjoyed maintaining her yard and was a happy person while riding a lawn mower. Legend has it that when, in her 80's, her husband obtained a yardman for her as a birthday gift, she cried. As she became a mother at the then-late age of 39, she found herself serving with much younger moms, some whom she'd taught in third grade years earlier. She helped with Cub Scouts and was active in school and church events. For decades she sang alto in the choir of her home church, Waynesboro First United Methodist. She enjoyed music throughout her life, reminiscing from time to time about the group she was in while in college and her chance to sing live on WSB, which was in those days, a big deal. She was also active in the Burke County Concert Series, which she continues to support. For a number of years, Mrs. Mobley was active with the Pink Ladies at the Burke County Hospital, serving countless hours as a volunteer in the gift shop and helping with patients. Among her many passions and talents was her cross-stitch and handwork. For many years she spent hours with painstaking detail creating works of art which she joyfully shared with friends and family. After attending UGA football games with her husband for years, she remained a fan even after she was no longer able to travel. She'd miss lunch for an early game if she had to and over the last few years, resented the night games because she could'nt stay awake to watch. And for many a year, she enjoyed Braves games and other televised sporting events. Convinced that watching the news was futile and frustrating, she'd often have the Golf Channel on in the background because, as she said, every time she looked up she had something pretty to look at. In 2013, she moved to Brandon Wilde in Evans, Ga. Though she did not want to leave Waynesboro, she soon made Brandon Wilde home, enjoying the community, including the mucis events, and established vital new friendships. She remained independent and active up until just a few weeks prior to her death and was sharp as a tack. She would do a crossword puzzle nearly every day and enjoyed a good game of scrabble. Mrs. Mobley is survived by her son, Bert Mobley of Highlands, NC, and countless friends and relatives, way too many to mention. Throughout her life, she valued those around her from church and other activities. Her family would like to express thanks to the many family members and friends who gave so much to her throughout her life, particularly those who kept in touch with her and assisted her in her later years, including her new friends and the staff at Brandon Wilde as well as her sitters. Services will be held at 12 noon, Monday, May 20th, at the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Sam Wilder and Matt Nelson officiating. Visitation will precede at the church at 11AM. Burial will be private at Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Edmund Burke Academy in Waynesboro (706-554-4479 ), the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church ( 706-554-2188 ) or the Brandon Wilde Scholarship Fund (706-724-1314 ). Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019