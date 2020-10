Byron Xavier WilderAugusta, Georgia—Byron Xavier Wilder, 56, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Viewing will be held Thursday, October 29, Noon - 6 PM. His life will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, at C. A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd A, Augusta, GA 30901 at 1 PM. Byron lived a good life and leaves a legacy of hard work, creativity, honor and loyalty. Byron loved life and family. He is survived by his children Byoanka Xavier'a Wilder Crockett (Kenneth), Quantes Latel Wilder, Taishie Sirrojani Wilder and Terrell Wilder as well as a host of family members and friends.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - October 27, 2020