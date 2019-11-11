|
|
Rev. Dr. C. Don Manning
Augusta, Georgia—Augusta, GA—Funeral Services for the Rev. Dr. C. Don Manning, 94, who entered into rest November 9, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from the First Christian Church of Augusta. Rev. Milton Summerall officiating. Interment in Westover Memorial Park with Veterans Honors.
Dr. Manning was a native of Hydro, Oklahoma, having made Augusta his home for the past 30 years. He was a US Naval Air Corp Veteran of World War II. Following his military service, Dr. Manning attended Kansas State University, Oklahoma City University, Texas Christian University where he also served as a lecturer, Phillips University, Union Theological Seminary under Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, and Christian College of Georgia where he received his Doctor of Theology. Dr. Manning was a minister with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) having served pastorates in Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Georgia, retiring from the First Christian Church of Augusta.
Additionally, he served on regional, national and international boards of the Christian Church. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette Sue Birge Manning and a son, Kevin Manning.
Survivors include two sons, Terry (Janet) Manning, El Paso, TX and Carl G. Manning, Augusta; five grandchildren, Cary Manning, Michael Manning, Lucas Manning, Melissa Henderson and Christopher Manning; daughter-in-law, Kathy Manning, Hiram, GA; a niece, Mary Smiley, North Canton, OH; a nephew, Jimmy Dale Manning, Oklahoma City, OK.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Manning, Christopher Henderson, Ben Watts, George Tussey and Johnny Weaver.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5 until 7. A reception will be held Thursday morning at the church from 10 o'clock until the hour of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Steeple Restoration Fund c/o First Christian Church of Augusta, 629 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019