C. W. Joyner Jr.


C. W. Joyner Jr. Obituary
Dr. C. W. Joyner, Jr., entered into rest Sunday, February 17, 2019 .

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon from Broadway Baptist Church, 2323 Barton Chapel Road, Dr. D. E. Greene, officiating. Mausoleum entombment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
