Caden Elijah Lewis
North Augusta, SC—Master Caden Elijah Lewis, of Todd Avenue, entered into rest August 17, 2019 at MUSC, Charleston, SC. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with Pastor Nicole Trask officiating.
Master Lewis was a third grader at A. Brian Merry Elementary School.
Survivors include his parents, Curtis Lewis and Dawn Ferguson Lewis; five brothers, Curtis Lewis, Jr., Eric Bland, Dontavious Ferguson, DeShaun Lewis and Christian Lewis; his grandparents, Edwin Lloyd Ferguson and Teresa Houston Ferguson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Tuesday 8/20/2019
