Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caden Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caden Elijah Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caden Elijah Lewis Obituary
Caden Elijah Lewis
North Augusta, SC—Master Caden Elijah Lewis, of Todd Avenue, entered into rest August 17, 2019 at MUSC, Charleston, SC. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with Pastor Nicole Trask officiating.
Master Lewis was a third grader at A. Brian Merry Elementary School.
Survivors include his parents, Curtis Lewis and Dawn Ferguson Lewis; five brothers, Curtis Lewis, Jr., Eric Bland, Dontavious Ferguson, DeShaun Lewis and Christian Lewis; his grandparents, Edwin Lloyd Ferguson and Teresa Houston Ferguson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Tuesday 8/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now