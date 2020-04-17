|
Caleb "Brody" Johnson
Evans, Ga.—Caleb "Brody" Johnson was born in Evans, Ga on February 8, 2008. Brody was a beautiful, strong and brave boy who fought a long and hard battle. Jesus wrapped him in his arms and carried him into heaven on April 16, 2020. He touched the lives of many and was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his mom Jackie Cira, his dad Sam Cira, his siblings Ashlyn Hofilena, Macie Hofilena, Madison Cira, Logan Cira and Nolan Cira. Other family members to include Eddie Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson and Ty Johnson. He was deeply loved by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nurses and many friends. Brody will be joining two grandfathers in heaven Carl Routh and Gerald "Jerry" Johnson. 'He will wipe every tear from their eyes'…. But Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these" Matthew 19:14
A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens on Tuesday April 21, 2020. The family asked that friends send condolences through cards and phone calls.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/19/20
