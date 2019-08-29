Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blythe Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Blythe Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Calton Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calton Alden "C.A." Newman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calton Alden "C.A." Newman Obituary
Calton "C.A." Alden Newman
Blythe, GA—Calton Alden Newman, 93, loving husband of 71 years to Malissie Ann Stephens Newman, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Blythe Baptist Church with the Reverends Josh Caine, Bucky Halford and Buddy Frierson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Calton was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Elizabeth Padgett Gunn Newman and Oliver Thomas "O.T." Newman; and all five siblings, Olive Greiner, Louie Gunn, Susie Arrington, Theron Gunn and Albert Newman. Other survivors include his four children, Larry Newman (Ida), Jerry Newman (Brenda), Danny Newman (Vicki) and Pam Callaway (Barry); eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Roy Allen, Wayne Allen, Brett Chancey, Clifford Chancey Jr., Jerry James and Scott Martin.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to Jerry James and Kathy Hubbard for all their assistance and support over the years, and to the staff of Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center for their professional, compassionate, and loving care.
The family will receive friends at Blythe Baptist Church from 1:00-3:00PM Friday, August 30, 2019 prior to the services.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Calton Alden Newman.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/19

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now