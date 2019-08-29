|
|
Calton "C.A." Alden Newman
Blythe, GA—Calton Alden Newman, 93, loving husband of 71 years to Malissie Ann Stephens Newman, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Blythe Baptist Church with the Reverends Josh Caine, Bucky Halford and Buddy Frierson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Calton was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Elizabeth Padgett Gunn Newman and Oliver Thomas "O.T." Newman; and all five siblings, Olive Greiner, Louie Gunn, Susie Arrington, Theron Gunn and Albert Newman. Other survivors include his four children, Larry Newman (Ida), Jerry Newman (Brenda), Danny Newman (Vicki) and Pam Callaway (Barry); eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Roy Allen, Wayne Allen, Brett Chancey, Clifford Chancey Jr., Jerry James and Scott Martin.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to Jerry James and Kathy Hubbard for all their assistance and support over the years, and to the staff of Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center for their professional, compassionate, and loving care.
The family will receive friends at Blythe Baptist Church from 1:00-3:00PM Friday, August 30, 2019 prior to the services.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Calton Alden Newman.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019