Mr. Calvin Remon Corbitt, 47, of Jackson, entered into rest March 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 3pm tomorrow, March 9, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Beech Island, with Rev. Stevie Berry officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 2pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Zion Hill Church Cemetery. The family will assemble at 216 Jackson Rd, Jackson, SC at 2:15pm. Survivors include two daughters, Zy'Keira Green and Marticia Wright both of New Ellenton; three sons, Raymond Colleton, Jacksonville, FL, Tyquan Corbitt and Jaleel Corbitt both of Aiken; mother, Linda Lawrence; four sisters, Delecia (Anthony) Capers, Aiken, Tanisha Givens, Richmond, VA, Pamela (Darrell) Sullivan, North Augusta, and Rebecca Reed, Philadelphia, PA; one brother, Joseph Corbitt, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019