Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Edwin Willis


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin Edwin Willis Obituary
Funeral Services for Mr. Calvin Edwin Willis, 73, who entered into rest March 8, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Dr. Mark Sterling officiating. Interment will follow in Parksville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Willis was a lifelong resident of North Augusta. He was a member of Curtis Baptist Church. Mr. Willis retired from the Aiken County Career Center after 38 years as an Electrical Instructor. He loved fishing, spending time on his pontoon boat on the lake and keeping busy with various projects. Most importantly he treasured time with his family, especially his two grandchildren. Mr. Willis was preceded in death by his parents James and Lettie Willis; a brother, James Willis, Jr. and two sisters Edna Robinson and Mary Louise Burnett.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Patsy Willis; son Michael (Shannon) Willis; daughter Patrice (Henry) Williams; two grandchildren, Emily Williams and Matthew Williams; brother Ray (Mary) Willis; sister Lois McAllister; brother and sister-in-law Bobbie and Myrtle Parks and sister-in-law Donna Smith.

Pallbearers will be Henry Williams, Matthew Williams, Michael Willis, David Harding, Dylan Gambrell and Ralph Robinson.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now