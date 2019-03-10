|
Funeral Services for Mr. Calvin Edwin Willis, 73, who entered into rest March 8, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Dr. Mark Sterling officiating. Interment will follow in Parksville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Willis was a lifelong resident of North Augusta. He was a member of Curtis Baptist Church. Mr. Willis retired from the Aiken County Career Center after 38 years as an Electrical Instructor. He loved fishing, spending time on his pontoon boat on the lake and keeping busy with various projects. Most importantly he treasured time with his family, especially his two grandchildren. Mr. Willis was preceded in death by his parents James and Lettie Willis; a brother, James Willis, Jr. and two sisters Edna Robinson and Mary Louise Burnett.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Patsy Willis; son Michael (Shannon) Willis; daughter Patrice (Henry) Williams; two grandchildren, Emily Williams and Matthew Williams; brother Ray (Mary) Willis; sister Lois McAllister; brother and sister-in-law Bobbie and Myrtle Parks and sister-in-law Donna Smith.
Pallbearers will be Henry Williams, Matthew Williams, Michael Willis, David Harding, Dylan Gambrell and Ralph Robinson.
Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019