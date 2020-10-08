My condolences and prayers goes out to the Shipman family at this time of bereavement. I remember Mr. Shipman my father in- law was a kind man always happy. Never spoke negative about anyone. I can tell he love his family. One of the things that he love was to cooking for his family. I love his fried chicken and his BBQ chicken. I don’t know what ingredients he put in his chicken, but it cause you to lick all your fingers. He love planting flowers to beautify everyone’s yard, including his children. Rest peacefully in Heaven Mr Shipman you lived a great life around children, and grand children and great-grand children, that truly love you and friends.



Blessings,



Darah Dobey

