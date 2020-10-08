1/1
Calvin Shipman Sr.
Mr. Calvin Shipman, Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Calvin Shipman, Sr., was born on May 11, 1923, in Barnwell County, S.C., to Fred and Nellie Shipman. On October 4, 2020, God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around him and whispered "Come to Me." He was surrounded by his family.
The vow "Till death do us part" was engraved in Calvin's heart on the day he married the late Alberta Stallings Shipman. For 67 years, until her death, he loved and cherished her. To this union 9 children were conceived.
Calvin loved his family and they loved him dearly. He loved lifting up the name of the Lord, discussing scriptures and sharing how good God had been to him through out all of his 97 years.
He was employed at Coco Cola for over 43 years, as a Landscaper. This was a job he loved and had a passion for. Calvin was truly blessed with a beautiful touch with nature. People always asked him to help them with their yards.
He was preceded in death by his wife; sons, Calvin Shipman, Jr., Reverend Charles Shipman, Minister Clarence Shipman and granddaughter Courtney Maxey.
Calvin leaves his memory in the hearts of his daughters; Thelma Shipman Patrick, Rose Shipman, Brenda Shipman (Marlon) Maxey, Gloria Shipman and Betty Shipman (Bruce) Hammond; son, Nathan Shipman; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Helping Hands Hospice and Westwood Nursing Home. Calvin enjoyed the love and compassion that he received from the entire staff.
Graveside service will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road. Words of Comfort given by Reverend Marlon Maxey . Masks are required to attend the service and visitation. The family will receive friends Friday, the 9th from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
October 6, 2020
My condolences and prayers goes out to the Shipman family at this time of bereavement. I remember Mr. Shipman my father in- law was a kind man always happy. Never spoke negative about anyone. I can tell he love his family. One of the things that he love was to cooking for his family. I love his fried chicken and his BBQ chicken. I don’t know what ingredients he put in his chicken, but it cause you to lick all your fingers. He love planting flowers to beautify everyone’s yard, including his children. Rest peacefully in Heaven Mr Shipman you lived a great life around children, and grand children and great-grand children, that truly love you and friends.

Blessings,

Darah Dobey
Darah Dobey
