Mr. Calvin Shipman, Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Calvin Shipman, Sr., was born on May 11, 1923, in Barnwell County, S.C., to Fred and Nellie Shipman. On October 4, 2020, God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around him and whispered "Come to Me." He was surrounded by his family.
The vow "Till death do us part" was engraved in Calvin's heart on the day he married the late Alberta Stallings Shipman. For 67 years, until her death, he loved and cherished her. To this union 9 children were conceived.
Calvin loved his family and they loved him dearly. He loved lifting up the name of the Lord, discussing scriptures and sharing how good God had been to him through out all of his 97 years.
He was employed at Coco Cola for over 43 years, as a Landscaper. This was a job he loved and had a passion for. Calvin was truly blessed with a beautiful touch with nature. People always asked him to help them with their yards.
He was preceded in death by his wife; sons, Calvin Shipman, Jr., Reverend Charles Shipman, Minister Clarence Shipman and granddaughter Courtney Maxey.
Calvin leaves his memory in the hearts of his daughters; Thelma Shipman Patrick, Rose Shipman, Brenda Shipman (Marlon) Maxey, Gloria Shipman and Betty Shipman (Bruce) Hammond; son, Nathan Shipman; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Helping Hands Hospice and Westwood Nursing Home. Calvin enjoyed the love and compassion that he received from the entire staff.
Graveside service will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road. Words of Comfort given by Reverend Marlon Maxey . Masks are required to attend the service and visitation. The family will receive friends Friday, the 9th from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
