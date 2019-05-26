|
|
Mr. Calvin Taylor, Jr., entered into rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Crawford Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 12 noon. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Janice Taylor; son, Malik Hammond; stepsons, Robert (Danny) Clark Jr., Zachary Clark, A.J. Clark; three grandchildren; brothers, Phulon Taylor, Dominico Simmons; sisters, Alesia Taylor, Elicia Taylor; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019