Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Calvin Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Taylor Jr.


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin Taylor Jr. Obituary
Mr. Calvin Taylor, Jr., entered into rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Crawford Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 12 noon. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Janice Taylor; son, Malik Hammond; stepsons, Robert (Danny) Clark Jr., Zachary Clark, A.J. Clark; three grandchildren; brothers, Phulon Taylor, Dominico Simmons; sisters, Alesia Taylor, Elicia Taylor; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now