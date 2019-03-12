Home

Cameron Ryan Bull

Cameron Ryan Bull Obituary
Sgt. Cameron Ryan Bull 26, entered into rest on Saturday March 9, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of his life will be held 1Pm Thursday March 14, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta. Cameron was a graduate of A.R. Johnson. He loved the outdoors and scouting with Troop 12. Serving his country for 5 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, planning to continue his service by transition to civil service. Survivors include his parents Dave and Georgia Wagner; sister Sydney Kathryn Chambers; maternal grandfather Terry George Chambers; many other family members left to cherish his memory. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019
