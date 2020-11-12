Mrs. Camille May Lane
Millen, GA—Camille May Lane, age 97, died on November 8, 2020 at her daughter Jenifer's residence in Millen. Born and reared in Lincolnton, Georgia, she was the daughter of Dr. Ellis Roberts May and Mabel Groves May. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, majoring in Health Education with minors in Biology and Sociology from Georgia State College for Women. After teaching school in Reidsville, North Carolina and Thomaston, Georgia, she moved to Atlanta where she worked for the Georgia State Health Department in laboratory diagnostics; as a field agent for the Georgia Tuberculosis Association; and in research and diagnostics with the Communicable Disease Center. In 1952, Mrs. Lane married Edgar Lamar Lane and moved to Millen, Georgia, where she worked again as a teacher, before turning to the field of public administration. She worked for the Jenkins and Screven County Draft Boards before launching a career with the Jenkins County Family and Children Services, first as a caseworker and then as County Director her last twenty-one years before retirement. After the death of her husband in 1985, Mrs. Lane also managed the family farm. Mrs. Lane held offices and was very active in the Georgia County Welfare Association during her working career. She was a member of the Magnolia Garden Club for many years, and was a long-standing and devoted member of two local bridge clubs. She served as Regent for the Birdsville Chapter of the DAR. Mrs. Lane's favorite and most beloved pursuit after her retirement was china painting. She belonged to Augusta and Millen china painting clubs and was instrumental in getting the initial grant for the Millen club. She created and shared many priceless painted china treasures through the years. She attended the Millen Baptist Church and retained her relationship with Lincolnton Presbyterian Church until its closure. Mrs. Lane was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Charles, Joe, Ellis, and John; her sister Charlotte; and her husband, Edgar Lamar Lane. Survivors are her daughters Jenifer Lane Chambers, Jody Ann Lane (Elmer Schleich), Lisa Lane Thurman (Woody); grandchildren Sid Thurman, Camille Thurman Leonard (Jake), and Ellis Chambers (Stacia); and great-grandchildren Carlie, Caroline, Carter Thurman, Adalyn and Sydney Leonard, Ellis and Hampton Chambers. The family expresses special gratitude to Hattie Pierce White for her many years of devotion and care. Graveside services for immediate family were held on November 10 at the Millen City Cemetery, with Rev. Amy Rickard, former minister of Lincolnton Presbyterian Church, officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the Jenkins County Library, 223 Daniel Street, Millen, GA 30442.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/13/2020