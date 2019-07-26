|
|
Candace Mauney Gaudet, age 72, of Martinez, Georgia, and formerly of Lincolnton, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mrs. Gaudet was born July 8, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late William Andrew Mauney and Grace Williams Mauney. She worked as an art teacher for Georgia Public Schools. She loved animals and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Gaudet of the home; a son, William Gaudet, and wife Monica, and their daughter, Alethea, all of Aiken, SC; and a daughter, Mary Hosch, and husband Bryant, and their son, Brandon, all of Atlanta, GA.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, PO Box 23, Lincolnton, NC 28093.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Gaudet family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019