Candace Pilson
Martinez, Georgia—Candace Maria Pilson,32, entered into rest November 13, 2019 at Doctors Hospital, Augusta, Georgia.
Candace is a native of Augusta where she was a homemaker, she was Pentecostal faith.
She is survived by her children, Payton, Cadence, Hailyn, Allison, Natalie and Mindy; Parents, Theresa and Jeff Carter; David Pilson; maternal grandparents, Carl and Judy Duvall; paternal grandmother, Doris Pilson and the late David Pilson, Sr: brothers, Branden (Melissa); Blaine, Blair and Rhett; sisters, Heather, Courtland And Kimberlyn. Special Aunt, Jodie Brady and a host of other family members.
A memorial service will be held at Belair Baptist Church 599 South Old Belair Road with Pastor David Brooks officiating on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2019
