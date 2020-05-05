|
Captain Cornell C. Angleman, U.S.N., Retired
Evans, GA—Cornell C. Angleman (Corky), age 92, died May 3, 2020, at the Brandon Wilde Retirement Community, Evans, Georgia. A native of New Jersey, he finished high school at Deerfield Academy, Massachusetts. He attended the Naval Academy graduating with distinction in 1950. As part of his Naval Career, he attended M.I.T. and was awarded a Master's degree in Nuclear Physics.
After a full Military career, he retired to an active life in Abingdon, Virginia. In 2002 he and his wife moved to the Brandon Wilde Retirement Community in Evans, Georgia.
Cornell leaves behinds a large family: his wife, Kathryn; his children, Van Angleman (Laura), Alan Angleman (Julie), Diane A. Wise (Carl); step-children, Patrick Conrad, M.D. (Leisa) and Kathryn Conrad (Chip); six grandchildren and one step-grandchild; nine great-grandchildren.
Many thanks to the kind staff of the Pavilion at Brandon Wilde and the staff at Southeast Hospice for all the encouragement and care Cornell received.
Due to the COVID-19 virus plans for a memorial service will be made at a later date. Please send memorials to: The Church of the Holy Comforter, 473 Furys Ferry Road, Martinez, GA 30907.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 5, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020