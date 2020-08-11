1/1
Capt.(Ret.) William E. Farrell
1921 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Capt. (Ret) William E. Farrell, 99, of Augusta, GA passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2020. He was born in April of 1921 in Washington DC, and was the son of the late Richard E. Farrell and Constance Lee (Smedley) Farrell.
Bill served his country for 20 years during WWII and the Korean War. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division 504th PIR. After his retirement from active duty, he was employed for 23 years at the US Army War College in Carlisle, PA. Following his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed many years of traveling. He and Eleanor left PA for GA in 1983. He loved golf and spent many days on the links with his Goshen golfing buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Eleanor S. Farrell. Also his son Marc Farrell (Diane McCormick) of Harrisburg, VA and daughters Diane Farrell Walker also of Harrisburg, PA and Mary Ann Ferguson of Augusta, GA. Grandchildren Carey Gohl-Campbell, Bryden McCurdy, Meaghan Farrell, and Katy Miller. Great-grandchildren Joshua Johnson, Kaleb Campbell, Adria McGarry, Audrey Chambers, Easton Miller, and Harper Ann Miller.
There will be no service. Interment will be at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, PA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
