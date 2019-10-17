Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Cardell Hunter
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shekinah Tabernacle
Cardell Brent Hunter Obituary
Cardell Brent Hunter
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Cardell Brent Hunter entered into rest on October 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Shekinah Tabernacle with Pastor Pamela Gardner officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Shanelle Hunter; daughters, Shantel Hunter, Aisha Hunter; mother, Mattie Handberry; father, Ellis Hunter; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m..
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
