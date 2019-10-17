|
Cardell Brent Hunter
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Cardell Brent Hunter entered into rest on October 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Shekinah Tabernacle with Pastor Pamela Gardner officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Shanelle Hunter; daughters, Shantel Hunter, Aisha Hunter; mother, Mattie Handberry; father, Ellis Hunter; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m..
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019