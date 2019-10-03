|
Carl Bogo
Augusta, GA—Carl Bogo passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Max Bogoslawsky and a nephew, Louis Bogo.
Carl graduated from the Academy of Richmond County class of 1957.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marcia Bogo, daughter, Derindia (Mike) Shapiro, Jackie McIlwain and Lesley Banks; grandsons, Zach Banks, Bryant McIlwain, Hunter Banks, Josh Shapiro and Lee Shapiro; granddaughters, Courtney McIlwain, Elizabeth Shapiro and Taylor Angelisanti. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Rosalee) Bogo and sister, Shelia (Bob) Hall. Carl was a member of the Masonic Lodge and The Augusta Shrine Club.
The funeral will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 4pm at Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 950 W. Farris Road Greenville, SC 29605 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Adas Yeshurun Synagogue 935 Johns Rd. Augusta, GA
