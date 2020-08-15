Carl "Rusty" Finstad Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Carl "Rusty" Finstad Jr. entered into rest on August 3, 2020.
A Graveside service will be held a 1p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Gadens.
Mr. Finstad was Preceded in death by Father Carl Russell Finstad Sr.; mother Barbara Cooper; Step-father Daniel Cooper;
Sister Kaye Lynn Elsenpeter. He is Survived by children Carl "Russ" Russell Finstad III, Christina Marie Ulfe (Mark Hanan), & Christopher (Kirsten) Finstad; sister Karen Lee (Phil) Woldstad; Aunts Shirley Deal & Geraldine Wadsworth; Uncle Kermit Finstad
Grandchildren Evan Finstad, Elyana Ulfe, Aiden, Connor, & Owen Finstad; Nieces Stephanie Elsenpeter & Ella Woldstad.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 16, 2020