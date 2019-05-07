|
Funeral Services for Mr. Carl H. Mayson, 84, who entered into rest May 5, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. E. Finley Limehouse officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Mayson was a native of Belvedere, having made Beech Island his home for the past 58 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Belvedere and a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Mayson was a retired Plant Manager with South Carolina Electric and Gas with 33 years of service. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Rae Mayson and his parents, Harbert and Sara Mayson.
Survivors include a son, Harbert (Tammy) Mayson, North Augusta; two daughters, Faye (Robert) Richey and Carla (Jeff) Hoefs both of Beech Island; eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Onnie Prior, Beech Island and Connie Brown, Raleigh, NC.
Pallbearers will be Chase Corbin, Raymond Hoefs, Tanner Mayson, Brayden Lively, Benny Lively, Curtis Peterson, Dakota Faircloth and Richard Simmons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2019