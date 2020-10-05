Carl Hall, Jr
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Carl Hall Jr., the son of the late Mae Eliza Hall (Willie Lynch) was born on May 11, 1960, in Aiken County, SC and reared in the home of the family matriarch, Willie Mae Hall. On Friday, October 2, 2020; Carl peacefully transitioned after an extended illness to his heavenly home. He was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Dolores (Ann) Barnes.
He graduated from North Augusta High School in 1979. At an early age, he joined the Hazel Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Beech Island, SC served as a deacon and van driver for several years. In 2008, Carl and his family united with Greater Young Zion Baptist Church Family. He was a member of the GYZ Brotherhood ministry, served as an usher, and he and his wife were faithful members of the GYZ Marriage Ministry. He served 7yrs in the United States Army. He then worked over 25yrs as an independent truck driver, later as a correctional officer, retiring after 7 yrs. from McCormick Correctional Institution, in McCormick, SC; Carl left a positive impact on inmates and colleagues. He married the love of his life Sheila Danforth Hall on February 5, 2000. Together they shared the birth of a son, Carlton O'Neal Hall. Carl's legacy and lasting memories will be cherished by his amazing wife Sheila, two sons, Brian (LaZendra) Danforth, of Gainesville, FL and Carlton O'Neal Hall of the home. His devoted siblings; Christine Hall, Faye Connie Hall, Nancy (Donell) Williams, Neal (Tressie) Hall. His in-laws; Fred (Sheila) Danforth, Andrea Denise Hill, Rome, GA; Mary Linda (Keith) Matthews,Denver, CO; and Kenneth Danforth, Dallas, TX. Two adorable grandsons, Stephen and Braxton Danforth. Two very special nieces, Lashonda Hall and Keisha (Antonio) Dunbar and a host of nieces, nephews, and supportive friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/6/2020