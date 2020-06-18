Mr. Carl M. Bembry
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Carl M. Bembry, husband of Sandra Revels Bembry, died May 21, 2020 in Wyndmoor, PA, at the age of 80.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, sisters Aurelia Bembry and Shirley Walker, a niece and nephews in Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road. Minister Carl Jones officiating.
The family is requesting no flowers, but donate to a charity of your choice in Carl's name. Kinsey& Walton Funeral Home (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/19/2020
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Carl M. Bembry, husband of Sandra Revels Bembry, died May 21, 2020 in Wyndmoor, PA, at the age of 80.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, sisters Aurelia Bembry and Shirley Walker, a niece and nephews in Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road. Minister Carl Jones officiating.
The family is requesting no flowers, but donate to a charity of your choice in Carl's name. Kinsey& Walton Funeral Home (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/19/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.