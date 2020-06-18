Carl M. Bembry
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Carl M. Bembry
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Carl M. Bembry, husband of Sandra Revels Bembry, died May 21, 2020 in Wyndmoor, PA, at the age of 80.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, sisters Aurelia Bembry and Shirley Walker, a niece and nephews in Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road. Minister Carl Jones officiating.
The family is requesting no flowers, but donate to a charity of your choice in Carl's name. Kinsey& Walton Funeral Home (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/19/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved