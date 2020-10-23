1/1
Carl Menger
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Menger
Augusta, GA—Carl Menger, age 74, of Augusta entered into rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Carl was born in Augusta to the late Virgil D. Menger and Mary Ellen Murphy Menger. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war and was a member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. Carl was full of life and will be remembered for his love of golf, his phenomenal personality, and his love for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Menger.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of thirty years, Dianne W. Menger of Augusta; three children, Richard Menger (Julie) of Augusta, Michael Menger (Betty) of Martinez, and Ginger Menger of Aiken, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Brandon Menger, Austin Zepp, Amber Menger, Kaylie Zepp, Jackson Menger, Nate Menger, and Milo Menger.
A celebration of Carl's life will take place at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Platt's Chapel Crawford Avenue. Reverend Scott Hearn and Reverend Greg Hatfield will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Platt's. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/24/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved