Carl Menger
Augusta, GA—Carl Menger, age 74, of Augusta entered into rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Carl was born in Augusta to the late Virgil D. Menger and Mary Ellen Murphy Menger. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war and was a member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. Carl was full of life and will be remembered for his love of golf, his phenomenal personality, and his love for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Menger.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of thirty years, Dianne W. Menger of Augusta; three children, Richard Menger (Julie) of Augusta, Michael Menger (Betty) of Martinez, and Ginger Menger of Aiken, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Brandon Menger, Austin Zepp, Amber Menger, Kaylie Zepp, Jackson Menger, Nate Menger, and Milo Menger.
A celebration of Carl's life will take place at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Platt's Chapel Crawford Avenue. Reverend Scott Hearn and Reverend Greg Hatfield will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Platt's. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/24/2020