Warrenton, GA—Mr. Carl "Randy" Morris, age 66, of Warrenton, GA, beloved husband of Joy Morris for 47 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on September 29, at his residence in Warrenton, GA.
Randy was born in Augusta, GA, on March 29, 1954 to biological parents, Sybil Garnto (dec) and Andrew Kilpatrick (dec). Carl W. and Marian Barfield Morris (both dec) adopted him at the age of six, and he moved to Warrenton, GA.
Randy began his career working for Dan Crumpton at Forest and Land Services as a Surveyor. At 19, Randy began his career with CSX. He worked as a Carman Inspector for many years. After retiring from CSX, Randy demonstrated a passion for helping others through his dedication to public service. He served the citizens of Warren County by voluntering on the Warren County Fire and Rescue Department as an EMT and Firefighter, as well as the City of Warrenton Fire Department as a Fireman over 15 years. Randy also served on the Warren County School Board for more than 15 years helping to improve the school system for the smallest of citizens. He loved spending time outdoors and with his grandchildren.
Survivors are his daughter, Melinda Lee Morris Sanders(Gregg) of Savannah, GA; son, Michael John Morris(Amanda) of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Billy Chalker (dec), Tommy Papadeas, Wes Hammock; a sister, Julie West; grandsons, Lucas and Jacob Sanders; the very best of friends who are family, Bill and Patty (- ie) Pendrey, Wanda White, and God Children, Jeffrey Allen Pendrey and Kimberly Joy White.
At Randy's request, there will be no service. Even in death, Randy thought of others. Due to Covid 19, Randy asked that the Celebration of Life be delayed to protect all those who attend.
If so desired, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/1/2020