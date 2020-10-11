Mr. Carl O. Smith
Aiken, SC—Mr. Carl O. Smith, Sr, age 68, husband of Mrs. Rosalind W. Smith entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Family and Friends are welcome to attend a public viewing at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4-6:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A live stream of the service for the general public will be available online at https://www.jackson-brooksfuneralhome.com
at 1:00 p.m. No Repast.
