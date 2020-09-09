1/1
Carl Powell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Powell
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Carl Powell, 89, loving husband of Doris O'Tyson Powell.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: Steven B. Powell (Zahra), Bruce S. Powell (Melissa); daughter: Susan J. Powell (Jodi); grandchildren: Samantha Servidio (Brady), Alessandra Powell, Brendan Powell; great-grandchild: Maddox Ksionzyk; sister: Pamela Chance; brother-in-law: Wesley Chance; sisters-in-law: Hilda Powell, Phyllis Powell, Kitty O'Tyson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Kathryn Diane Powell, for whom memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, 2428 Persimmon Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
The memorial service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Chaplain Mike Sides officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved