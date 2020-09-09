Carl Powell
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Carl Powell, 89, loving husband of Doris O'Tyson Powell.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: Steven B. Powell (Zahra), Bruce S. Powell (Melissa); daughter: Susan J. Powell (Jodi); grandchildren: Samantha Servidio (Brady), Alessandra Powell, Brendan Powell; great-grandchild: Maddox Ksionzyk; sister: Pamela Chance; brother-in-law: Wesley Chance; sisters-in-law: Hilda Powell, Phyllis Powell, Kitty O'Tyson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Kathryn Diane Powell, for whom memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society
, 2428 Persimmon Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
The memorial service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Chaplain Mike Sides officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020