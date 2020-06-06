Mr. Carl Reginald Tillman
Augusta, GA—Mr. Carl Reginald Tillman entered into rest Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He was born August 15, 1954 to the late Reverend Albert Tillman, Sr., and Mrs. Eva Belle Tillman. He was the brother of the late Albert Tillman, Jr., and Beverly T. Coleman.
Carl received his primary and secondary education in Richmond County. He was retired from the City of Augusta after many years of dedicated service.
Mr. Tillman is survived by a daughter, Nikisha Cummings; a son, James Cummings; one sister, Joyce E. (Curtis A.E.) Jones; three grandchildren, Raymond Wilkes, III; Amani and Emani Wilkes; an uncle, Mr. Booker T. Holmes, Sr.; special nieces, Cynthia Tillman and Courtney T. Hawkins and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.