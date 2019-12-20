|
Carl T. "Tom" Sutherland
Augusta, GA—Carl T. "Tom" Sutherland, Jr. died December 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Glen Sutherland. He was the only son of the late Major General and Mrs. Carl T. Sutherland of Atlanta.
Tom graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in Mathematics where he was a member of X-Club, ODK and Gridiron. From ROTC he entered the US Army, Signal Corps and served over 20 years active duty. He served in the 82d Airborne Division (Paratroopers), 1st Special Forces (Green Berets), and two tours in Vietnam with the 1st Inf. Div. (Big Red One) and the Signal Brigade. Awards include Senior Parachutist Badge, Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, Medal of Military Merit, Defense Commendation Medal, and U.S. Army Commendation Medal.
After retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, he obtained a Master of Library Science from the University of South Carolina. Tom went on to work at Reese Library, at Augusta College, at Greenblatt Library (MCG), and at the Library of the Savannah River Laboratory.
Tom was President of the Summerville Neighborhood Association, the South Carolina Library Association, and the Augusta Richmond County Historical Society (ARCHS). For 15 years he planned and conducted the ARCHS Veterans Day service at Heroes Overlook. He was an Augusta tour guide for the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, a docent at the Morris Museum of Art, and a director and docent at the Augusta Museum of History. He served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Augusta Kiwanis Club for over 16 years and received the Kiwanis Hixson award. He kept the schedule for The Thursday Group and made numerous presentations. His publications include articles on Library administration and local history. Tom was a loyal fan and supporter of the Augusta University Jaguars, Augusta Prep Cavaliers, Episcopal Day School Panthers, Arsenal Gunners, and Good Shepherd Woolly Lambs.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his son, Glen Sutherland (Mary), daughter, Amy Nesbit (Douglas), and grandchildren, Alison Nesbit, Daniel Nesbit, Elizabeth Nesbit, Watson Sutherland, and Dargan Sutherland.
A celebration of Tom's life and service will take place at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Walton Way. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia 30904; Kiwanis Charitable Trust; or to the C. Tom Sutherland Scholarship Fund at USC College of Information and Communications (ATTN: Elexus Moody), 1501 Greene Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29208.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019