Carla L. Crawford
Fayettville, GA.—Ms. Carla L. Crawford entered into rest on March 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Survivors are her daughter, Keaunda Thomas; mother, Barbara Crawford; grandson, Kuaran Hightower; brother, Antoine Abrams Sr.; nephews, Antoine Abrams Jr. and Alec Abrams; niece, Jada Abrams; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020