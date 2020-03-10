Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Carla Crawford
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Beulah Grove Baptist Church
Carla L. Crawford

Carla L. Crawford Obituary
Carla L. Crawford
Fayettville, GA.—Ms. Carla L. Crawford entered into rest on March 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Survivors are her daughter, Keaunda Thomas; mother, Barbara Crawford; grandson, Kuaran Hightower; brother, Antoine Abrams Sr.; nephews, Antoine Abrams Jr. and Alec Abrams; niece, Jada Abrams; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
