Miss Carla Lee McGahee, 44, entered into rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. J. Andrew Menger officiating
She is survived by her mother, Donna Anderson, her sister; Jenny Crouch (Michael), a nephew, Walker Lee Crouch, her caregiver, Barbara Breeland, and her best friend, Lynn Toscano.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00, at Platt's Belair Road Chapel.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019