Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla McGahee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla L. McGahee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carla L. McGahee Obituary
Miss Carla Lee McGahee, 44, entered into rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. J. Andrew Menger officiating

She is survived by her mother, Donna Anderson, her sister; Jenny Crouch (Michael), a nephew, Walker Lee Crouch, her caregiver, Barbara Breeland, and her best friend, Lynn Toscano.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00, at Platt's Belair Road Chapel.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now