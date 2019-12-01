|
|
Carlee Thomas
Evans, GA—Carlee Thomas, age 84, entered into rest on Friday, November 29, 2019- one week following the four year anniversary of her beloved husband's death.
Carlee was born in Screven County to the late Cardell Thompson and Myrtle Waters Thompson. She spent the majority of her life in Columbia County where she was well known for her cooking abilities and where she was loved as a lunch room lady at North Columbia Elementary School and Brookwood Elementary School. She attended Sharon Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Carlee is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arbie F. Thomas, Sr.
She is survived by her two children, Arbie Thomas (Cathy) of Ft. Mill, South Carolina and Janet Carlton of Evans; five grandchildren, Sarah Willis (Josh), Art Thomas, Sam Thomas, David Watkins, and Ashlie Carlton; sister, Marilyn Freeman of High Point, North Carolina; and her extended "family" at Elmcroft of Martinez.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Platt's Belair Road.
A celebration of Carlee's life will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's. Reverend Andy Collins will officiate. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 P.M. at Screven Memorial Cemetery in Sylvania.
Memorials may be directed to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, Georgia 30809.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/02/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019