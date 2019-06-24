|
Carleton Leroy Duvall, 94, entered into rest on June 22, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness.
Private graveside services will be held at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. J. Andrew Menger officiating.
Mr. Duvall was a lifelong resident of Augusta and the son of Marguerite Crowson Duvall and Carleton Leroy Duvall, Junior. He was raised by his maternal aunt, Ermina Crowson Avera and Rodney H. Avera. He was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and attended Georgia Tech before serving in the United States Navy during World War II.
Mr. Duvall was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Genevieve Rice Duvall, and son, David L. Duvall, and wife of 13 years Peggy Davidson Freeman Duvall.
Survivors include his two daughters, Laura Duvall and Rosemary Speer (John), and six grandchildren, David A. Duvall (Jennifer), Jonas Elrod (Mara), John Speer, Genevieve Speer Sumner (John), Paige Duvall, and Frances Speer, five great-grandchildren, and stepson, David Freeman (Gwen).
Since his retirement from J&J Corrugated Box Corporation 35 years ago, Mr. Duvall has enjoyed woodworking, boating and traveling the country.
The family of Mr. Duvall would like to express their sincere gratitude to David Day for his care and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope House of Augusta www.hopehouseaugusta.org and The Hale Foundation, 302 Walker Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901.
