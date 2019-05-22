|
|
Carlos Delgado Markyna, 89, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hamilton General Hospital in Ontario. Carlos became an American citizen when he joined the U.S. Army. He served his adopted country for 23 years, in the Korean War and Viet Nam, earning a purple heart. Upon his retirement from active duty service, he worked for the Augusta VAMC and retired from federal service in 1990. Carlos was known for his generosity and out-going personality.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Eva, 3 sons and granddaughter, Eva Nicole.
He is survived by his second wife June, of Hamilton Ontario. Sons Carlos (Alicia), Mario Markyna (Eyvonne); daughters, Gracia (Gigi) Markyna, Jennifer Markyna (Randy); 2 sisters, Gloria and Ormisdas of Mexico; grandchildren Marissa, Carlos, Colleen, Mario (Marcel); 3 great grandchildren.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019