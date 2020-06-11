Carlton C. "Buddy" Cully Jr.
1946 - 2020
Carlton "Buddy" C. Cully, Jr.
Harlem, GA—Carlton C. Cully, Jr. 73, husband of the late Cynthia H. Cully, went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in South Harlem Memorial Gardens with the Dr. Randall Whitaker and the Dr. Nick Bates officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the graveside.
Buddy was born in Augusta, Ga. to the late Carlton C. Cully, Sr. and Ethel S. Cully. He worked for Kroger as a skilled meat cutter for 37 years. Buddy also worked for Harley Davidson and TSA Golf Carts. He was a member of Powell Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Cully Woodward (Richie), Lisa Cully Scarboro (Joey), Tammy Cully and Christy Epley (Jason); two sisters, Joanne Pitts (Wayne) and Jackie Tyler; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia H. Cully and a sister, Joyce Pilgrim.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - June 12, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
