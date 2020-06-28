Carlton Clay Bishop
Augusta, GA—Carlton Clay Bishop, husband of Joyce Bishop, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2:00 PM, from Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Reverend John Rabun officiating.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic please adhere to the CDC recommended social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Mr. Bishop was the owner of Bishop Construction Company. He was previously employed by the Medical College of Georgia during the polio outbreak, at which time he was in charge of distribution and maintaining iron lungs throughout the Southeast in conjunction with the March of Dimes. All the patients involved knew him as a friend and helper, and he devised numerous devices to aid them in activities
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Blanch Bishop; and his sister, Janean Oglesby.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Dawn Knight, and Amy McKeen (Robert), both of Augusta; his sister, Shelia Hayes, of Midway, GA; his brother, Ben Bishop (Sandra), of Richmond Hill, GA; his grandchildren, Halie, Amber, Nicholas, and Jacob; and two great granddaughters.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/29/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
