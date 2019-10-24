|
Carlton Eugene "Gene" Willis, Jr.
Beech Island , SC—Mr. Carlton Eugene "Gene" Willis, Jr., 66, of Beech Island, SC, beloved husband of thirty-seven years to Joy Allen Willis, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Born in Stuart, FL, a son of the late Charles B. Willis and the late Margaret Bugg Adams, he had been a resident of the CSRA since 1956. He was a graduate of Butler High School, where he played Football and ran track. Following his graduation from Butler, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly and with honor served during the Vietnam War. He was a former Painter with EZGO Textron.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Carlton "Carl" and Emily Willis, Augusta, GA, Phillip and Amber Willis, North Augusta, SC and Amy and Robin Gigar, Beech Island, SC; siblings and their spouses, Bob and Patti Prescott, Appling, GA, Jim and Linda Prescott, Austin, TX and Gary and Linda Gail Prescott, Augusta, GA and grandchildren, Morgan Grace Willis, Emilie Anderson, Anslie Anderson and Ashton Anderson.
Friends will be greeted by the family on (today) Friday, October 25, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at the New Hope Gospel Chapel, Beech Island, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock at the church. Pastor Rob Still will officiate. Interment will follow in the Toole Family Cemetery, Beech Island, SC. Pallbearers will be William Sojo, Dell Courtney, Gorman Ridgley, Steve Bartley, Martin Walker, Ronnie Jordan, Michael Allen, Jr and Jerry Allen, Jr.
If so desired, memorials may be made the New Hope Gospel Chapel, 785 Herndon Dairy Rd. Beech Island, SC 29842 or the . (www.kidney.org)
