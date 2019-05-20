|
|
Dr. Carlton Waller Hearn, 84, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Wills Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hearn was born in Griffin, Ga., and grew up in Eatonton. He was the son of the late Henry Branham Hearn and Elizabeth Knight Hearn. He attended Mercer University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu. He graduated from the Georgetown University Dental School in 1961 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity, and served two years in the Public Health Service. He built his dental office on Spring Street in Washington in July, 1962, where he spent the next 45 years as a general dentist. He was a director at the Washington Loan and Banking Company, later the Georgia Railroad Bank, then Regions Bank. He was a trustee at the Wilkes Academy Foundation, and was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Washington, Ga. He was a member of the Eastern District Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, and the American Dental Association.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorothy Carlisle Hearn, DMD (Dr. Dolly). He was married to Barbara Hoge Hearn, of Washington (originally from Alexandria, Va.); two sons, Carlton Waller Hearn, Jr., and wife Leigh, of Washington, and Gilmer Hoge Hearn, and wife Kelda, of Dunwoody; five grandchildren, Allie Elizabeth, Dorothy Elise, Carlisle Jane, William Gilmer, and Carlton Waller III; two sisters, Joyce Hearn Gay and Frances Jane Hearn; sister-in-law, Jane Hoge Henson, and husband Bill; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Henry B. Hearn III, and by a sister, Elizabeth Hearn Hemenway.
Graveside services will be 11:00 Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Madden, and Albert Huyck officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6;00-8:00 at Hopkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2019